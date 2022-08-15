Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $295.67

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $295.67, but opened at $305.00. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $305.00, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $659.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.91.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 43.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.2% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter worth $149,000.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Get Rating

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

