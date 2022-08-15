HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.0 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 8.3 %

OTCMKTS HOCFF traded down 4.87 on Monday, hitting 53.53. 426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 51.13. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of 48.02 and a 1-year high of 84.67.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

