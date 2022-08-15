Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Update

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of HMLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 43,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $306.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.74 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Höegh LNG Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 3.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 126,426 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Citigroup upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Featured Stories

