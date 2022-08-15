Horan Securities Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $11,559,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $209,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Shares of NOC traded up $8.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $488.54. 5,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,711. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.19 and a 200-day moving average of $448.08.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

