Horan Securities Inc. Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Target by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.64. 106,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,400. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

