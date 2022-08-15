Horan Securities Inc. Has $71,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,014,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MGK traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,166. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

