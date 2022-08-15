Horan Securities Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,286,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $142.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

