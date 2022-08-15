Horizon Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOSL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.41. 9,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $71,385.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,327.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

