Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 8,755 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,276,000 after buying an additional 1,059,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,222,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,554,000 after buying an additional 389,243 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after buying an additional 299,038 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after buying an additional 3,676,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,113,000 after buying an additional 240,261 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NiSource Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE NI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.15. 68,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.