Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 718,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $145,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $3.49 on Monday, hitting $301.24. 44,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,740. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.