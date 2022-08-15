Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,102 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 549,106 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,365,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler cut Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

