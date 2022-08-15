Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,265,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.79. 10,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,300. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $138.60 and a one year high of $167.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.07.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.