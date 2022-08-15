Horizon Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $13,421,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 202,290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $6,039,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 94,835 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 130.5% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 133,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 75,684 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.82. 3,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,634. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

