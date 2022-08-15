Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 436 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $41,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.54. 14,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

