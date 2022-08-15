Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 9,654 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for approximately 1.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,152.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock valued at $255,658,904 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,784. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.