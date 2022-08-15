Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HSTGet Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

HST has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.7 %

HST stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.19. 4,561,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,654,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HSTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

