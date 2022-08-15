Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $937.21 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $24,049.12 or 0.99557069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 1% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $937.21 million and approximately $230,604.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014034 BTC.
Huobi BTC Profile
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.
Buying and Selling Huobi BTC
Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.