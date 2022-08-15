Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $937.21 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $24,049.12 or 0.99557069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 1% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $937.21 million and approximately $230,604.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014034 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.