Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Hycroft Mining

In related news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $6,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,408,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,378,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 4,018.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,218,922. The company has a market capitalization of $197.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.74. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 10.52.

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

Featured Stories

