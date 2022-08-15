Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $342,207.31 and approximately $4,052.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,020.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00127257 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036102 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065982 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
