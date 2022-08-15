IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Update

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get IAA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 889.8% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,546 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,467,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,164,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in IAA by 457.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,485,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in IAA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,218 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA Stock Up 0.5 %

IAA traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. IAA has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.