IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Update

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAA
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 889.8% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,546 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,467,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,164,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in IAA by 457.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,485,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in IAA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,218 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IAA Stock Up 0.5 %
IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
