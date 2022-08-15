IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Major Shareholder Iac Inc. Buys 142,400 Shares

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IAC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 486,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC/InterActiveCorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

