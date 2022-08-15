IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.09% from the company’s previous close.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

IGMS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.01. 158,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.25.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.39). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

