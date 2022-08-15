Illuvium Achieves Market Cap of $70.57 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $108.43 or 0.00449377 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $70.57 million and $13.62 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars.

