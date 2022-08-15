Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 3.6%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.57 and last traded at $55.57. Approximately 846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 190,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.
IMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
