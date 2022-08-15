Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Indivior Price Performance

Shares of Indivior stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $18.97. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Indivior has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

Get Indivior alerts:

About Indivior

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.