Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.25

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ISMAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Indra Sistemas Announces Dividend

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

(Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

