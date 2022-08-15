Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 726,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.33. 2,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.