Insider Buying: Canyon Resources Limited (ASX:CAY) Insider Buys 450,000 Shares of Stock

Canyon Resources Limited (ASX:CAY – Get Rating) insider Mark Hohnen acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,750.00 ($17,307.69).

Canyon Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for bauxite and gold properties in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Minim Martap Bauxite project located in central Cameroon. The company was formerly known as Castlemaine Resources Limited and changed its name to Canyon Resources Limited in March 2010.

