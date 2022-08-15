Insider Buying: Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CEO Purchases 42,000 Shares of Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) CEO Georgios Palikaras acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.96 per share, with a total value of 40,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,112,550.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MMAT traded down 0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.97. 3,166,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,438. The stock has a market cap of $349.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.46. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.88 and a 1 year high of 6.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 21,845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,309 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

