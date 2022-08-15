Insider Buying: Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Senior Officer Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marcello Rapini acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$14,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,821.28.

PMT stock remained flat at C$0.98 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 19,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

