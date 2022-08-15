Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells 16,200 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.07. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $190.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,408,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

