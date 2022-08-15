Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. 1,515,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,606. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IRWD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
