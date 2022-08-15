Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. 1,515,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,606. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,873,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,297,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,377,000 after acquiring an additional 418,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 119,916 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRWD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

