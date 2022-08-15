Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells $246,740.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lyft Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $19.40 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,462,000 after acquiring an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 25.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $34,868,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

