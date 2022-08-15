Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells $246,740.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lyft Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $19.40 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
