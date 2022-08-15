International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICAGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ICAGY. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

