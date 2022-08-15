Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 4.5% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.16% of Intuit worth $223,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $488.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,953. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

