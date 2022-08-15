Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0 %

ISRG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.26. 1,383,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,725. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.20.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 564,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after acquiring an additional 426,159 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 520,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,392,000 after buying an additional 176,609 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 177,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

