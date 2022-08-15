Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 18.3% in July

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,400. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.10. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

