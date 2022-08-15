Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KBWR stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. 2,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $70.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 417.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter.

