Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) is Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.94. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,318. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $153.08 and a 12 month high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

