INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Up 19.8% in July

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

INVO Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,514. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 137.40% and a negative net margin of 191.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 52,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,564.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other INVO Bioscience news, CEO Steve Shum purchased 58,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,940.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 52,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,564.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 136,517 shares of company stock worth $129,691 over the last 90 days. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 368.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 80.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

