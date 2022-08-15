IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,135.0 days.

IP Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPZYF remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Monday. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on IP Group from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.78) in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

