IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,135.0 days.
IP Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS IPZYF remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Monday. IP Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on IP Group from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.78) in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
IP Group Company Profile
IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IP Group (IPZYF)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.