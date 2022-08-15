IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Update

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.1 %

IPGP stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $103.98. 279,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at $756,110,290.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

