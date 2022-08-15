Iridium Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a market capitalization of $115,612.28 and $29.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iridium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Iridium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.