Iridium Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a market capitalization of $115,612.28 and $29.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013890 BTC.
Iridium Coin Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Iridium Coin Trading
