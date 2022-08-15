iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,978 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,989,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. 109,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,702. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.