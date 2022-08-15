iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,916,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,441,000 after buying an additional 718,092 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,881,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $64,103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after acquiring an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.05. 19,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,580. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

