iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 101,274 shares.The stock last traded at $60.71 and had previously closed at $60.90.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

