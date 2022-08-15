iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 101,274 shares.The stock last traded at $60.71 and had previously closed at $60.90.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Featured Stories
