iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIAGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 101,274 shares.The stock last traded at $60.71 and had previously closed at $60.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

