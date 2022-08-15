iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IPAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.82. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,654. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92.
Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).
