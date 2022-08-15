iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,647 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $277,104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.29. 57,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

