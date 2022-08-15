iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.33. 489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,060. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,146,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 387,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 78,158 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 156,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

