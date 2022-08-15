iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.33. 489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,060. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
