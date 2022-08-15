iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 426,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 297,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2,021.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 79,956 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IEV traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,951. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

